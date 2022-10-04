Single Game Tickets Available Starting Friday October 7

Danbury, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks are thrilled to announce that single-game tickets for the 2022-23 season will be made available for purchase on Friday, October 7th at 12 pm (noon).

The Hat Tricks will host 28 games in the regular season with the opening game of the season scheduled for Friday, October 21st, at 7:30 PM against the Delaware Thunder.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $11 for kids under 12, and $11 for Vets & Seniors.

For any additional questions, contact the Ticket Office at 203-794-1794 or email Herm Sorcher at herm@danburyhattricks.com.

