New Hockey Team Ready to Rock Motor City

FRASER, MI - The Motor City Rockers are a brand-new professional hockey team coming to the Metro-Detroit area this October. The Rockers are the newest members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), a 10-team leaguespanningDelaware, Georgia, Michigan, New York, Mississippi, North Carolina, and Connecticut.

The Rockers' first game is Thursday, October 13th at 7:30 pm at Big Boy Arenain Frazer, MI. They face off against theirin-state rival, the Port Huron Prowlers. Single game tickets range anywhere from $10 to $28, and military members and children under 10 will receive discounted pricing options.

Big Boy Arena has a capacity of 3,400+ and has full-service concessionsincludingalcoholic beverage options. The Rockers Staff are passionate and enthusiastic about bringing Professional Hockey back to the Metro-Detroit area in a family-orientedand budget friendly way.

The Rockers are hosting a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in honor of starting their inaugural season on October 11th at noon. Interested parties would be able to watch the players practice and get to meet them afterwards. Catered food will also be provided at the ceremony.

"We are excited to bring professional hockey back to Fraser after over a 15-year absence. We hope that bringing together quality hockey and a Detroit rock city vibe, two things this area is known for, will offer fun for everyone." said Nick Field, General Manager - Motor City Rockers.

Follow the Rockers on social media and visit their website, www.mcrockershockey.com,to stay updated on game information, players, promotional games, and discounted ticket options. Any questions can be directed toinfo@mcrockershockey.com.

