Simmons' Grand Slam Lifts Intimidators over 'Birds

August 31, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Kannapolis Intimidators News Release





SALISBURY, MD - Using a Cam Simmons grand slam in the sixth inning to score their only runs, the Intimidators took game one of the four-series against the Shorebirds 4-3 Friday night at Perdue Stadium.

Down by three runs in the top of the sixth frame, Lenyn Sosa singled, followed by a Tyler Osik double (9) and Corey Zangari walk to load the bases for Simmons. On the first pitch of his at-bat with Delmarva's starter Ryan Wilson (L, 6-5), Simmons hit his first professional grand slam (3) to left field, leapfrogging Delmarva, 4-3.

Before the Simmons grand slam, Kannapolis' starter Davis Martin (W, 9-9) looked to be cruising through the first three frames, allowing only one batter to reach for the Shorebirds. However, in the fourth, Martin allowed two singles and one triple from Shayne Fontana to score three runs, while also mixing in a wild pitch and balk in the inning.

After gaining the lead in the top of the sixth, Martin fanned three of the five batters that he faced in the bottom of the sixth, giving the ball over to the bullpen with a 4-3 lead.

The Intimidators trotted out Lane Ramsey (H, 3) for the seventh and eighth innings, as the 6-foot-9 right-handed pitcher only allowed one base runner, with that being Adam Hall, who he hit with a pitch. Next out of the bullpen for Kannapolis, Austin Conway (S, 12) used a strikeout, a bunt groundout, and then a flyout off the bat of Hall to Alex Destino in right to end the ball game.

Sosa and Simmons both finished the night with two hits, as seven Kannapolis batters recorded a hit on a 10-hit night for the visiting team.

The Intimidators will send out RHP Jason Bilous (6-9, 3.53 ERA) against the Shorebirds' RHP Hector Guance (8-6, 4.50 ERA) Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. at Perdue Stadium.

