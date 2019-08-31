Fireflies Game Notes: August 31 at Augusta (Game 134)

Columbia Fireflies (28-39, 52-81) @ Augusta GreenJackets (38-29, 74-61)

RHP Jose Butto (4-9, 3.52) vs. RHP Kai-Wei Teng (2-0, 1.23 ERA)

Sat., August 31, 2019 - SRP Park (North Augusta, SC) - First Pitch 6:05 p.m. - Game 134

LAST TIME OUT: Columbia is looking to bounce back from a 7-3 loss on Friday to Augusta. Mark Vientos and Guillermo Granadillo each drove in runs. The bullpen also had a scoreless night.

THE COUNTDOWN, 2019: This week, we counted down the top moments at Segra Park in 2019. In case you missed the top moment, take a look below:

1. The Near No-Hitter - June 28, 2019

Columbia carried a no-hitter into the ninth inning on June 28 against Hickory. Thomas Szapucki, Tylor Megill and Billy Oxford allowed just one hit in a brilliant 4-0 shut-out win over the Crawdads. It was Jonathan Ornelas, though, who broke up the no-hit bid with a double with one out in the top of the ninth. Szapucki, in his final start as a Firefly before his promotion to advanced-A St. Lucie, walked just one in his four innings of work and Megill followed that up by walking just one as well in his first four frames of work. Megill came back out for the ninth and struck out Frainyer Chavez before finally yielding the game's first hit. Oxford then came out of the bullpen & retired the next two batters to close out the one-hit shutout.

NEW SERIES, WHO DIS?: Columbia continues its final series of the 2019 season on Saturday against Augusta. The season finale will be on Labor Day. The Fireflies and GreenJackets have played 14 times with Augusta winning eight of the matchups. Remarkably, 13 of the 14 meetings have been decided by three runs or fewer.

BACK AT SRP PARK: The Fireflies make their first visit to SRP Park in North Augusta, South Carolina, since May 16. Columbia took two out of three during the set from May 14-16.

HOT HITTERS IN THE SERIES: In eight games against Augusta this year, Chandler Avant has hit .321. He's been Columbia's best hitter against the GreenJackets this season.

AUGUST LEADERS: Gerson Molina (.297), and Mark Vientso (.290) have the best batting averages in August.

