Silver Knights Announce Staff Updates

HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today, September 14, that the Silver Knights have made new additions to the team's coaching and training staffs for the 2023-24 season.

The Silver Knights have hired Sumit Singh as the team's Video Coach. Joey Amundson has been named Henderson's Strength and Conditioning Coach, and Julio Romero has been hired as the team's Assistant Equipment Manager. All three were staff members for the Savannah Ghost Pirates, the Silver Knights' ECHL affiliate.

Singh served as Video Coach for the Ghost Pirates in 2022-23. Prior to joining the Golden Knights Hockey Operations department, Singh worked for Union College's Division I Men's Hockey program from 2018-22. He was a student manager until 2020, ultimately advancing to interim Director of Hockey Operations and Video Coordinator.

Amundson worked as the Strength and Conditioning Coach in Savannah for 2022-23. Prior to joining the Ghost Pirates, Amundson was an Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach at the University of Minnesota-Duluth in the summer of 2022, as well as a Graduate Strength and Conditioning Fellow at Boston College from August 2021 to May 2022. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, and his Master's degree at Merrimack College.

Romero was the Ghost Pirates Equipment Manager last season, his seventh season working full-time in professional hockey. Prior to joining Savannah, Romero served six seasons as the Assistant Equipment Manager with the Texas Stars from 2015-22. He was a locker room attendant for the Stars from 2012-15, and began his career as a locker room attendant for the Laredo Bucks of the Central Hockey League in 2008.

