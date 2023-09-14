Belleville Sens Announce Preseason Schedule

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, are pleased to announce their 2023 preseason schedule, which features road contests against the Toronto Marlies and Laval Rocket.

The Senators begin their exhibition schedule at Coca-Cola Coliseum on Friday, October 6th, for a matchup with the Toronto Marlies at 2:00 PM. Please note this game is closed to the public.

Belleville will conclude their preseason play on October 8th when they travel to the Laval to take on the Rocket at 1:00 PM for a Sunday matinee.

Both games will be available to stream via the Belleville Sens Entertainment Network.

