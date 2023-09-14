IceHogs Unveil 2023-24 Promotional Calendar

September 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Rockford IceHogs have unveiled the promotional calendar for the 2023-24 season, highlighted by numerous events in celebration of the IceHogs' 25th season. Your IceHogs experience this season will feature a fun mix of fan favorite promos and new and exciting theme nights, collectible giveaways, and season-long promotions.

The season will begin with a bang on Opening Night on Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. the Chicago Wolves at 7 p.m. at the BMO Center. Show up early to enjoy the Opening Night Block Party before the game, featuring live music, food trucks, and fun activities for both adults (Big Timber axe throwing) and kids (Rockford Park District Junior StreetHogs inflatable rink), all starting at 4 p.m.

IceHogs single game tickets will be available to the general public on Oct. 2. Presale opportunities for 2023-24 season ticket members and IceHogs Insiders will be available prior to the general release.

See below for all of this year's promo calendar highlights.

25th Season Celebrations

Friday, Nov. 24: 25th Season Jersey Auction

Saturday, Dec. 16: Ring of Honor Night recognizing a special IceHogs alum

Saturday, Feb. 3: 25th Season Fleece Blanket Giveaway

Saturday, Feb. 10: Ring of Honor/Jersey Retirement Night recognizing a special IceHogs alum

Saturday, March 23: Ring of Honor Night recognizing a special IceHogs alum

Stay tuned to find out who will be joining us for our Ring of Honor Nights!

Local Artist Hat Series

The IceHogs have collaborated with the Rockford Area Arts Council for a "Local Artist Hat Series" to support the Rockford artist community and give artists a platform to showcase their work, style and creativity, while engaging with the community's passion for the IceHogs. Local artists submitted hat designs and three artists' designs will be selected for this year's hat giveaways, presented by BMO, on:

Saturday, Dec. 9

Saturday, Feb. 17 (Salute to the Arts Night)

Saturday, April 6

Screw City

The Screw City IceHogs will return for three games again this season with the IceHogs adopting the Screw City identity and wearing special Screw City jerseys for the games. Fans will be able to purchase new Screw City merchandise all season long as we continue to honor Rockford's rich manufacturing history on:

Friday, Oct. 27

Wednesday, Dec. 27 feat. Screw City youth jersey giveaway

Saturday, April 13

Additional Giveaways

Saturday, Oct. 28: Hammy Sugar Skull Bobbleheads on Day of the Dead Night

Friday, Nov. 10: Aviator Style Sunglasses on Salute to Aerospace Night (Collins Aerospace)

Friday, Nov. 17: Refillable Tumblers (Pepsi and Beef-a-Roo)

Wednesday, Dec. 27: Screw City Youth Jerseys (14 & under)

Friday, Feb. 9: IceHogs Hawaiian Shirts (21+) on Margaritaville Night (Corona Extra)

Saturday, Feb. 24: Lukas Reichel Bobbleheads

Theme Nights

Saturday, Oct. 28: Day of the Dead/Dia de los Muertos

Friday, Nov. 10: Salute to Aerospace (Collins Aerospace)

Friday, Nov. 24: Mental Health Awareness

Saturday, Dec. 9: Teddy Bear Toss

Sunday, Dec. 31: 1999 Night

Saturday, Jan. 20: Autism Awareness (LawnCare by Walter)

Friday, Feb. 2: Hockey Is for Everyone

Friday, Feb. 9: Margaritaville Night (Corona Extra)

Friday, Feb. 16: Taylor Swift Night

Saturday, Feb. 17: Salute to the Arts

Friday, Feb. 23: Military Appreciation

Saturday, March 16: First Responders Appreciation (JM Construction)

Sunday, March 17: St. Paddy's Day Live Specialty Jersey Auction (Insurance King)

Saturday, April 13: Baseball Night

Season-long Promotions

Tuesdays: Enjoy $2 tacos with $5 margarita and craft beer specials on Fiesta Tuesdays.

Wednesdays:Get a ticket and two drink tickets (good for beer, soft drinks, or water) for just $20 on Wet Your Whistle Wednesdays.

Fridays: Enjoy $2 Beers (Bud Light, Budweiser, Busch Light) every Friday again this season.

Meijer Family Pack Days: Meijer Family Pack Days return this year with some exciting new changes and expanded dates. Family Packs will start at just $40 (a 50% savings) for a minimum of two people and will include tickets, pizza, soda, IceHogs souvenir cups, a Meijer goodie bag, and parking. Add on additional guests to the Family Pack for just $20 each.

Single Game Tickets

IceHogs single game tickets will be available to the general public on Oct. 2. Presale opportunities for 2023-24 season ticket members and IceHogs Insiders will be available prior to the general release.

Pick'em Plans and Season Tickets

Our new Pick-em Plan is the perfect way to experience your choice of 6 IceHogs games, while saving money off our normal prices and paying no fees. Now that you have seen most of the cool promos we have coming this season, now is the time to grab your Pick'em Plan! Learn more and choose your plan now.

Six games not enough for you? Try a full season plan or partial season plan. Partial season plans start at just $280. View all your season ticket plan options now.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.