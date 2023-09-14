Griffins 2023-24 Single-Game Tickets on Sale Friday

September 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Single-game tickets for each of the Grand Rapids Griffins' 36 regular-season home games at Van Andel Arena will go on sale to the general public this Friday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. at griffinshockey.com/tickets.

Under first-year head coach Dan Watson, the Griffins will begin the home portion of their 72-game slate on Friday, Oct. 13 against the Colorado Eagles with Opening Night presented by Huntington Bank. The home schedule features 23 games on either Friday or Saturday nights. Click here to view this season's promotions.

Griffins tickets can be purchased through the following methods (all purchases subject to a convenience charge):

Online through griffinshockey.com/tickets;

On the Griffins app, available for iPhone and Android;

In person at The Zone at Van Andel Arena, beginning TBD (open 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday);

By phone at (616) 774-4585 or (800) 2-HOCKEY.

Advance ticket prices start at $18 for upper level crease, $20 for upper level faceoff, $23 for upper level center ice, $24 for upper level preferred, $25 for upper level prime and $27 for upper level edge; and $26 for lower level faceoff, $30 for lower level center ice, and $35 for lower level preferred. (Additional $3 per ticket on day of game.)

On game night, tickets may be purchased without a convenience charge at the Van Andel Arena box office, beginning 90 minutes before puck drop. Fans who attend multiple games can avoid charges and receive a discount from the single-game price by purchasing a 10- or 20-game select season package. These plans, along with full-season, FLEX ticket vouchers and group ticket packages, may be ordered by calling the Griffins' office at (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visiting griffinshockey.com.

