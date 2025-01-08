Sign up for the 2025 Chisel's Kids Club

January 8, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release







Sign Up For The 2025 Chisel's Kids Club Get ready for all the Rox Solid Fun and great benefits of being a Chisel's Kids Club member. Don't miss out! (Limited availability) When you sign up for the Chisel's Kids Club Membership presented by the Skatin' Place you will receive:

Chisel's Kids Club t-shirt Personalized Kids Club Membership Card Free Admission day pass from the Skatin' Place (For Skating or Bounce) One General Admission ticket courtesy of Skatin' Place to three select Rox games in 2025 (for kids only) First chance to run the bases and get autographs after every Sunday home game Three coupons for a complimentary ice cream sandwich at Rox games. Opportunity to take part in in-game promotions such as Play Ball Kid & Junior Public Address Announcer. (Note: there are limited opportunities so not all members will be able to participate) Chisel signed birthday card sent to you on YOUR birthday! Exclusive Skatin' Place Chisel's Kids Club Party Kids Club Member of the Game to be featured on the video board during each of the designated Kids Club games Membership Fee: only $15 per child (Over $90 in value!)

(Ages: 12 & under)

Rules & Regulations:

Chisel's Kids Club Memberships can be picked up starting Wednesday, April 30th at 10:00am at the Rox Ticket Office (west-end hockey arenas at Municipal Athletic Complex) Monday - Friday business hours. (9am - 5pm). You will receive an email when items are available for pickup. Pick up not available day of game. Minimum 24-hour process time. Game tickets are only good for Chisel's Kids Club members. Chisel's Kids Club is only available for kids 12 and under. Membership is good through December 31, 2025.

