Willmar Stingers Announce Winter BBQ Special Guests Brooks Lee & Louie Varland

January 8, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar, MN - Don't miss the Willmar Stingers' Winter BBQ event at Noon on Tuesday, January 21st, 2025, at the Willmar Conference Center. Enjoy a BBQ lunch and listen to two rising and stars of the Minnesota Twins for $25 per ticket.

Varland and Lee are no strangers to Willmar as they both wore the black and yellow as a member of the Stingers and lived with a host family right in the community.

There are a limited number of tickets available so secure yours today to ensure your spot at this one-of-a-kind event!

Visit the Willmar Stingers website to Secure your Tickets!

https://bit.ly/4h4IDsU or call the team office at 320-222-2010 today.

The Winter BBQ will feature these two distinguished guest speakers who both were drafted by the Minnesota Twins following their junior year in college.

Varland, a Stingers member during the 2017 and 2018 seasons was drafted by the Twins in 2019 and has continued to impress with his professional career. Lee, a Stingers member during the 2020 season joined the Twins organization as a 1st Round draft pick in 2022. Their stories of dedication, growth, and success are sure to inspire attendees.

Attendees will have the unique opportunity to participate in a question-and-answer session as well with both players led by the Twins head play-by-play announcer Kris Atteberry.

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, January 21st, 2025

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM

Location: Willmar Conference Center, Willmar, MN

Tickets: $25 per person (includes lunch)

For more information on the Stingers or to purchase a 2025 7-game plan, or full/half season ticket package, call the Stingers front office at 320-222-2010.

The 2025 Stingers season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group.

