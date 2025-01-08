Larks Announce 2025 Schedule

The Larks season will begin on Wednesday, May 28, and will feature an exciting new slate of 36 matchups from teams across the Midwest.

Season 9, presented by Farmers Union Insurance, features 36 home games at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark, Home of Dakota Community Bank & Trust Field. The Bismarck Larks will return to action on Wednesday, May 28th, kicking off a new chapter for the team.

The Larks' Season 9 theme is "On Cloud 9", as they celebrate a year brimming with possibility and opportunity. The theme represents the team's optimism and dedication to bringing the fans the best experience at the ballpark yet. "This theme celebrates our joy as we continue building the best experience possible for families, businesses, players, and our community," said Larks CEO and Owner John Bollinger.

After making his Northwoods League debut last summer, Field Manager Mark Weidmaier is back for his second season with the Larks and eagerly awaits opening day. "We're looking forward to our 2025 schedule with great anticipation, and I encourage everybody to come out and support us this season," said Mark. "We'll be competing against our in-state rivals from Minot and the Badlands, and we'll even face a few Wisconsin teams. See you at the ballpark!"

The Larks are excited to continue battling against our in-state rivals, the Minot Hot Tots and the Badlands Big Sticks. The 2025 season will include 12 more action-packed home rivalry games against the other North Dakota teams, giving fans lots of chances to see the teams match up."This year is extra special as we celebrate our 9th season as an organization, and we're thrilled to continue reaching new heights alongside our incredible fans." said Larks President Rob Williamson. " Our season theme, 'On Cloud 9,' truly resonates with our mission of 'FUN Done Differently.' It captures the joy, excitement, and mission that defines this organization while showcasing what it really means to be 'on Cloud 9.' We're excited to unveil this year's theme and schedule and can't wait for the unforgettable moments ahead.

There is lots to look forward to for the Larks in 2025. The best way to guarantee your spot at the best, must-be-at games is with our Family Flock Plan powered by Scheels. Tickets start at $27/game and include the best seats, all-you-can-eat food for 2 hours, and more perks. Visit larkstickets.com today to secure your seats for the 2025 season!

