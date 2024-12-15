Sidekicks Fall to Kansas City Comets on Sunday Night

December 15, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Dallas Sidekicks News Release







Independence, Missouri - The Dallas Sidekicks faced off against the Kansas City Comets (2-0-1) in Kansas City on Sunday night.

The Kansas City Comets took control in the first quarter of the game, dominating offensively with 17 shots on goal compared to just three from the Dallas Sidekicks. 6 minutes into the game, Ramone Palmer opened the scoring for the Comets, followed by goals from Rian Marques and Christian Anderaos, giving Kansas City a strong lead.

In the second quarter, the Sidekicks tightened up defensively, limiting the Comets to 11 shots on goal. Despite their improved defense, the Comets extended their lead with Zach Reget now finding the net. 10 minutes into the quarter, midfielder Jamie Lovegrove provided a spark for the Sidekicks, scoring Dallas's first goal of the season, however the momentum was short lived, with Christian Anderaos scoring his second Comets goal of the game shortly after. At halftime, the score was 1-5.

Sidekicks player, Esa Romero opened the scoring into the third quarter, sparking hopes for a comeback. However, the momentum shifted back to the Comets, who quickly regained control with two additional goals. Marcel Berry found the net followed by, Christian Anderaos, who completed his hat trick with his third goal of the game. Going into the fourth quarter, the score was 2-7.

In the fourth quarter, the Kansas City Comets continued to dominate, adding to their lead with two more goals by a full-strength goal from Chad Vandegriffe and a shorthanded goal by Cristian Anderaos. The final score of the game was 2-9.

The Dallas Sidekicks hit the road again, traveling to St. Louis to face off against the St. Louis Ambush on Friday, December 20, at 7:00 PM. Following this matchup, the Sidekicks will return to Dallas for their highly anticipated Home Opener against the Milwaukee Wave on Saturday, December 21, at 7:00 PM, at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center. Tickets are on sale now at DallasSidekicks.com/Tickets.

