San Diego Sockers Top Utica City FC, 6-5

December 15, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

San Diego Sockers News Release









San Diego Sockers' Luiz Morales

(San Diego Sockers) San Diego Sockers' Luiz Morales(San Diego Sockers)

OCEANSIDE, CA - Newcomer Luiz Morales tallies a hat trick and the overtime game-winning goal to help the San Diego Sockers edge Utica City FC 6-5 before 4,508 in the team's debut at Frontwave Arena.

San Diego had much of the play in the first quarter with several good scoring chances, but did not find the back of the net until 13:29 when Morales took an assist from Christian Guitierrez for the first-ever goal at Frontwave Arena. However, UCFC equalized only 40 seconds later on a goal by Kelvin Oliveira, which would be the first of his three on the evening.

After ten minutes of evenly played soccer, a well-worked routine on a UCFC set piece allowed Gordy Gurson to score from the corner on a Vini Dantas pass. Later in the period after a flurry of shots, Morales' goal from the corner gave him a brace and tied the game with 1:58 remaining in the half.

Veteran Kraig Chiles opened the second half scoring with a beautiful curler into the top right corner off an assist from Charlie Gonzalez. Three minutes later Luis "Peewee" Ortega Cooley finished his breakaway chance with a simple chip over UCFC goalkeeper Andrew Coughlin, who was solid in goal making 18 saves on 24 shots.

After a defensive breakdown by the Sockers, Gurson slipped past Boris Pardo leaving Oliveira with a tap into the open net bringing the visitors to within one at 4-3 to end the quarter.

A Pardo error allowed UCFC to tie the game on a Ronaldinho Diniz' tap-in goal to start the fourth stanza.

Tavoy Morgan rocketed a shot off the back of the wall, where Spanish international Keko Gontan scored on a tough rebound to give the home team a 5-4 lead at 3:55.

A defensive mistake from Drew Ruggles led to Oliveira's third goal, which was a spectacular finish off the bar and into the goal. Regulation would end with the sides deadlocked at five.

In overtime, UCFC thought they had won the game on a breakaway goal, but was called for a foul after video review. With the wind taken out of their sails, San Diego took advantage moments later. Juan Salazar used a pinpoint pass to Morales who clinically slotted the shot into the far-right post past Coughlin for the golden goal.

Morales stated, "I am excited being alongside these players and playing in this new building with these great fans. I am now very excited for every home game."

Sockers Head Coach Phil Salvagio said, "It was a tough, but good win. You could not write a story of overtime and how it played out. But, the referees did a good job at the end of the day. We thank everybody who supported us tonight at our new arena. We appreciate our fans for helping us make this dream come true."

San Diego returns to Frontwave Arena on Friday, December 20, 7:35pm to meet the rival Tacoma Stars in a rematch of the season opener, a 5-4 loss in the Pacific Northwest. Visit SDSockers.com or FrontwaveArena.com for ticket information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from December 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.