Comets Relentless in Victory over Sidekicks

December 15, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Kansas City Comets News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Comets (3-0-1) made easy work of the Dallas Sidekicks (0-1-0) with a 9-2 win on Sunday evening at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Christian Anderaos had a career night with four goals, displaying his relentless work ethic to turn high-pressure defense into goals. Phillip Ejimadu also returned to the starting lineup and picked up his third win of the season.

The Comets had another productive start to the game, scoring three in the first quarter. Ramone Palmer got the scoring started 6:09 into the contest to finish off a quick and well-worked team goal. Rian Marques followed two minutes later with a nifty backheel before Anderaos took credit for his first goal of the season towards the quarter's conclusion.

The Comets continued their strong performance into the second quarter as Zach Reget found the corner making it 4-0, but Dallas got on the board as Jamie Lovegrove scored the Sidekicks' first goal of the season. Anderaos later scored his second of the match as the Comets led 5-1 at the halftime break.

Dallas came out in the third quarter and sent a warning signal when they got back within three as Esai Romero scored. That warning was dismissed as the Comets finished the night with four scores. Marcel Berry tallied his third score of the season before leaving the game injured as Anderaos completed his hat trick to make it 7-2.

The Comets kept their foot on the pedal and scored another pair in the fourth quarter. Chad Vandegriffe got his first of the season with a composed slot under the goalkeeper. To cap off the night, Anderaos scored his fourth of the night despite the Comets being short-hand and against six attackers.

The Comets fended off 16 Dallas attempts in the final period to get their third win this season. Kansas City sits at the top of the table on 10 points after three weeks in the MASL season.

The Comets return home on Saturday, December 28, to face the St. Louis Ambush. Tickets for the I-70 contest are available now at kccomets.com/tickets.

SCORING SUMMARY

1st - KC Palmer (Marques) 6:09; KC Marques (Flores) 8:07. Penalties - None.

2nd - KC Reget (Acosta) 9:44; DAL Lovegrove 10:52; KC Anderaos 13:40. Penalties - None.

3rd - DAL Romero (Rodriguez) 6:22; KC Berry (Marques) 11:24; KC Anderaos 14:53. Penalties - DAL Lovegrove (yc- delay of game) 14:53.

4th - KC Vandegriffe (Flores) 3:29; KC Anderaos (Palmer) 10:32. Penalties - KC Reget (bc- tripping) 10:16; KC Kazeem (bc- holding) 13:50.

Power Play - Comets 0/0, Dallas 0/2

Penalty Minutes - Comets 4, Dallas 5

Fouls - Comets 9, Dallas 24

Shots - Comets 44, Dallas 29

Blocks - Comets 14, Dallas 12

Attendance - 4,122

