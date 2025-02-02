Sidekicks Fall on Youth Soccer Night

February 2, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Dallas Sidekicks News Release







Allen, Texas - The Dallas Sidekicks hosted the Texas Outlaws on Sunday for the first time this season.

The Outlaws scored 28 seconds into the quarter, with a goal by David Ortiz. Four minutes later, the Outlaws added to their lead with a goal by VcMor Eligwe. Six minutes later, the Sidekicks cut the deficit to one with a goal by Albert Rodriguez, making the score 2-1.

After a difficult first quarter, the Sidekicks tied up the game with a goal by Anthony Powell, but seven minutes later the Outlaws regained the lead with a goal by David Stankovic. At halftime, the score was 3-2.

The Outlaws continued their scoring streak in the third quarter, scoring two unanswered goals by Billy O'Dwyer and Tyler Bagley. Late in the quarter, Jamie Lovegrove ended the Outlaws scoring streak, making it 5-3 at the end of third quarter.

A minute into the fourth quarter, Blas Pérez cut the deficit to one. Despite the Sidekicks having 10 shots in the quarter, they could not find the back of the net to tie up the game. With the sixth attacked deployed late in the quarter, Ortiz scored on an empty net goal, sealing the Outlaws first victory of the season with a final score of 6-4.

The Sidekicks hope to rebound tomorrow night as they host Utica City FC with their final game of their home stretch. Tickets are on sale now at DallasSidekicks.com/Tickets or by calling our office at 469-393-0160.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from February 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.