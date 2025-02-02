Heat Fall to Ambush 12-7

February 2, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

The Harrisburg Heat battled hard but ultimately fell to the St. Louis Ambush, 12-7, in a high-paced matchup. Despite a strong effort, the Heat couldn't contain Franck Tayou, who led St. Louis with four goals and an assist. Harrisburg kept pace in the first half, heading into halftime down just 3-2, but the Ambush pulled away in the second half with an offensive surge.

Noe Favila contributed two goals in the second period, helping the Heat stay within reach. Joshua Dimatteo also added two goals, including one in the fourth quarter as Harrisburg tried to close the gap. Malcolm Harris converted a penalty kick in the third quarter. A bright moment came early in the fourth quarter when Adriano Dos Santos scored his first goal of the season off an assist from Mike Da-Silva, cutting the deficit to 5-7 and giving the Heat a spark, and Joey Tavernese added a late goal, showing the Heat's determination to fight until the final whistle. Mike Da-Silva played a key role as a playmaker, assisting on three goals.

The Heat will have a quick turnaround as they travel to face the Kansas City Comets tomorrow at Cable Dahmer Arena, with kickoff set for 5:05 PM EST. Harrisburg will aim to bounce back and put together a strong performance on the road.

