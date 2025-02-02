Strykers Fall 5-11 as Chihuahua Puts on Clinic in Efficiency

February 2, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Empire Strykers News Release







Ontario, Calif. - Despite outshooting the visiting Chihuahua Savage 30-20, the Empire Strykers fell 5-11 to the reigning back-to-back Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) champion on Sunday evening. The comprehensive Savage victory came courtesy of some ruthless efficiency, as the away team capitalized on several opposition mistakes. While Empire midfielder Marco Fabián recorded a trio of points, defender Robert Palmer continued his hot offensive streak with a pair of helpers. However, Chihuahua would prevail thanks to its trademark team chemistry and several outstanding individual performances.

While Savage attacker Jose Gilberto Lopez put up four points in the contest, his teammates Pedro Castaneda and Carlos Hernandez each had three. Notably, defender Arturo Valle not only shined with three blocks but also chipped in two assists. Behind Valle, veteran netminder Diego Reynoso had an excellent showing, allowing a single goal in 30 minutes on the turf and boasting an .875 save percentage.

The two teams battled tooth and nail in the opening quarter, with Strykers goalkeeper Claysson De Lima and Chihuahua backstop Reynoso having to make key interventions to keep the match level. The visitors from Mexico did break through late, Jaime Alejandro Romero tallying from Cesar Ruiz, but the home side quickly equalized when Alan Perez converted an assist by Palmer.

The Savage jumped out to a two-goal lead in the second period. After Empire's preferred strategy of pushing its netminder forward backfired, with Lopez passing into the open net from inside the center circle, Castaneda picked out Bryan Macias for a 1-3 halftime score.

Following intermission, the reigning champions quickly extended their cushion to four. First, Lopez set up a netter by Jorge Ríos. Then, Arturo Valle scored on an assist by Hernandez to make it 1-5. The Strykers finally interrupted their opponents' run of four straight goals with a pair of tallies by Justin Stinson.

Midfielder Stinson bagged his first from left of center, as he cut inside and released a low, right-footed drive from behind the yellow line that nestled inside the near post. The St. Louis native subsequently tapped home on a power play, with Mounir Alami providing the helper. While the momentum seemed to be with the Californians late in the quarter, the Savage had a crucial response, going in front 6-3 when Erick Tovar cleaned up after backstop De Lima had produced an excellent one-handed parry to deny Hernandez.

With Empire sacrificing its goalkeeper in the final period, Macias took full advantage as he found the unguarded net from inside his own half, Miguel Angel Diaz bagging the assist. To the Strykers' credit, they refused to surrender and were rewarded on a power play, Fabián tallying by way of of one of his trademark right-footed bullets as sixth attacker Palmer collected the assist. However, Chihuahua put the game beyond reach at 4-9 when Castaneda first found the open goal on another sixth-attacker situation and Hernandez then centered to Lopez on a well-executed combination play with the 'keeper back between the sticks.

While the hosts still had some fight left in them, Polo Hernandez laying the ball off and Fabián grabbing his side's fifth on another right-footed blast, the visitors scored two more times to complete the rout. After Castaneda picked up a goal, Valle rounded out the 5-11 result by converting on a helper from Lopez.

Empire will have a chance to avenge the heavy defeat this coming Wednesday, February 5, when it again hosts the Savage at Toyota Arena. Tickets are available here.

