Sidekicks Dominate Outlaws in 7-2 Victory

February 8, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Dallas Sidekicks News Release







Mesquite, Texas - The Dallas Sidekicks faced the Texas Outlaws for the second time this season on Saturday night in Mesquite, looking to bounce back after last weekend's loss.

Blas Pérez opened the scoring seven minutes into the first quarter, netting the only goal of the quarter. The Sidekicks outshot the Outlaws 7-4 in the opening frame. In the second quarter, Jamie Lovegrove extended the lead and continued his streak of recording at least one point in every game he's appeared in this season. Five minutes later, Outlaws' Erik Macias cut the deficit to one. However, with less than a minute left in the half, Yahir Romero struck to give the Sidekicks a 3-1 lead heading into halftime.

Romero added another early in the third quarter, and Colin O'Keefe followed suit with a goal of his own, pushing the Sidekicks' lead to 5-1.

In the fourth quarter, Anthony Powell, who had assisted on three previous goals, found the back of the net to increase the lead. The Outlaws responded with a goal by Tyler Bagley, but it was too little, too late. In the final minute, Lovegrove converted a penalty kick awarded after an Outlaws foul, sealing the 7-2 victory.

The Sidekicks return home to host the Outlaws on Thursday, February 13 at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center. Tickets are on sale now at DallasSidekicks.com/tickets or by calling our office at 469-393-0160.

