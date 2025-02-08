Sockers Ambush St. Louis in OT

February 8, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

San Diego Sockers' Sebastian Mendez in action

ST. CHARLES, MO - Sebastian Mendez's overtime goal led the San Diego Sockers (11-2-0, 30, 4th) to a 6-5 victory over the determined St. Louis Ambush (4-10-0, 11, 8th) at The Family Arena in St. Charles, MO on Saturday night. Kraig Chiles, Leo De Oliveira, and Charlie Gonzalez added a goal and an assist each to help the Sockers rebound after Friday night's loss in Kansas City.

The effects of the Sockers' 3:00am arrival in St. Charles were evident early in the contest, and the Ambush capitalized with two goals in the first three minutes. The first came from a fortunate bounce off an errant shot that deflected off Duduca Carvalho to Axel Chakounte, who scored easily at 2:01. Eight seconds after the restart, Sockers goalkeeper Boris Pardo misplayed a pass outside the area, allowing Raphael Araujo to tap in a simple score for a 2-0 lead. Charlie Gonzalez trimmed the deficit with a long-distance shot from just inside the yellow line that found the top of the net at 3:04. Kraig Chiles assisted with a pass from midfield that set Gonzalez up perfectly. Gonzalez has scored a point in 10 of the last 12 games, while Chiles is enjoying a five-game point streak. At 12:08, the Ambush returned the unforced error favor when goalkeeper Paulo Nascimento's pass was intercepted by Ruggles, who fed Tavoy Morgan inside the arc for the marker. Franck Tayou received Mohamed Ndiaye's outlet pass, outmaneuvered defender Mitchell Cardenas, and struck a shot that slipped under Pardo, slowly rolling into the net to give St. Louis a 3-2 lead at 12:57. Fifty seconds later, Dylan Hundelt powered through the midfield unchallenged, reclaimed the ball inside the arc, and netted an unassisted goal. Xavier Snaer-Williams took over in goal for Pardo at the end of the first quarter, which concluded with the Ambush leading 4-2.

After receiving a Christian Gutierrez pass, Leo De Oliveira streaked down the left side along the boards until he reached the corner and drove a tough-angled shot to the far corner side-netting for the score to bring the Sockers within one with 7:38 remaining in the half. Both players have two-game point streaks. San Diego had three good scoring chances, but Nascimento was up to the challenge with big saves to keep St. Louis ahead at the break 4-3.

The Ambush switched goalkeepers to start the second half, with Eduardo "Pollo" Cortes replacing Nascimento (10 shots, 3 goals allowed, 7 saves). After a handball penalty at 7:22, Cortes was tested and successfully saved Gonzalez's penalty kick. However, the league's top power-play unit executed three one-touch passes, culminating in a goal from Chiles to equalize the match. De Oliveira threaded a pass through the area to Chiles on the left side. The period ended with the teams deadlocked at 4-4.

William Eskay dribbled through the midfield before scorching a shot past Snaer-Williams just inside the right post for the go-ahead goal at 3:40 of the fourth. San Diego controlled possession for the majority of the quarter, but the Ambush stayed strong defensively not allowing the tying goal. San Diego went to the sixth attacker for the second night in a row with under four minutes remaining and it paid off. Gonzalez, playing as the extra man, slotted a pass to Luis Morales for a quick-shot score at 12:32 to even the contest at five. Sixty minutes would not be enough to settle the match and the sides went to overtime.

Early in the extra session, both teams had close chances to win the game but did not. With 4:49 left, Sebastian Mendez became the hero when he buried a left-footed blast from the right point into the far corner for the golden goal! Mendez started the play with a steal at midfield, Gabriel Costa earned the assist with his cross-field pass back to Mendez who finished. Mendez has tallied a point in six of his last eight games, while Costa has a point in eight of nine.

Snaer-Williams earned his fourth straight win by finishing with six saves on seven shots and allowing only one goal in 48:53. Cortes also had a good game by making 16 saves on 19 shots.

The Sockers' trio of All-Stars Cesar Cerda, Gabriel Costa, and Luiz Morales will not participate in the 2025 All-Star Game on Wednesday night in Utica, NY, due to travel conflicts on the road trip to Chihuahua, Mexico.

San Diego begins an important home-and-home series with the rival and two-time defending champion Chihuahua Savage on Friday, February 14, 6:00pm in Mexico, before returning to Frontwave Arena on Sunday, February 16, 5:05pm for the return match on Teacher Appreciation Night. Individual, group, mini-plan, and $75 Family four-pack tickets are available at AXS.com, SDSockers.com, or FrontwaveArena.com.

