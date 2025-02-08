St. Louis Ambush Drop a Heartbreaker to San Diego

February 8, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

San Diego Sockers' Charlie Gonzalez versus St. Louis Ambush's William Eskay

St. Charles, Missouri - The St. Louis Ambush dropped a nail-biter of a game to the San Diego Sockers in overtime Saturday at The Family Arena. The final score of 6-5 capped off a hard-fought match for both teams. The loss drops St. Louis to 4-9-1 on the season, while San Diego improves to 11-2-0.

The home team scored twice in just over two minutes. St. Louis drew first blood when Duduca Carvalho took a shot that came off the boards and found the foot of Axel Chakounte, who put it in the net. A misstep by Sockers goalkeeper Boris Pardo allowed Raphael Araujo to take command of the loose ball and put it way to make it a 2-0 game. San Diego got on the board in the fourth minute when Charlie Gonzalez put a shot over the head of Ambush goalkeeper Paulo Nascimento. The Sockers drew even in the thirteenth minute on a goal from Tavoy Morgan. The Ambush weren't finished though as Franck Tayou scored when Pardo stopped the shot but couldn't get control and it rolled into the goal, followed by a tally from Dylan Hundelt in the fourteenth minute to make it 4-2 at the end of the first frame.

San Diego replaced Pardo in goal with Xavier Snaer-Williams as the second quarter commenced. The visitors shaved the deficit in the ninth minute when Leonardo De Oliviera managed to evade three Ambush players for a 4-3 score which would hold until halftime.

St. Louis replaced Nascimento in goal with Eduardo "Pollo" Cortes at the start of the third period. In the seventh minute of the quarter, the Ambush were called for a handball by James Thomas and the Sockers were awarded a penalty kick, which Cortes successfully blocked. With the power play still in effect, Kraig Chiles was able to score to knot the game 4-4. Neither team posted a goal, sending the game into the fourth quarter all tied up.

In the fourth minute of the fourth period, Will Eskay went on a breakaway and beat Snaer-Williams to give the Ambush a 5-4 lead. In the thirteenth minute, with the sixth attacker in play for San Diego, Luiz Morales scored the equalizer for the Sockers (5-5). Neither team found the back of the net for the remainder of regulation time, sending the match into overtime.

In the fifth minute of overtime, Sebastian Mendez scored for San Diego with a long shot from near the bench, to nail down the winner for the visitors.

Next up for the Ambush is a trip across the state to square off with the Kansas City Comets Sunday, February 16, 2025 at 4:05 p.m. CT at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence. The next Ambush home game is slated for Friday, February 28, 2025, when Utica City FC comes to town for a 7:05 p.m. CT first kick.

