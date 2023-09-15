Shutout Victory Keeps Post-Season in View

WICHITA, KS - Yoyner Fajardo had a fantastic night at the plate. He hit a home run, a triple and a single which left him just a double shy of hitting for the cycle. His four RBIs and a couple of home runs from Patrick Winkel and Jake Rucker pushed the Wind Surge to victory over the RockHounds by a score of 7-0. The Wind Surge tied the series up at two games apiece.

Yoyner Fajardo got the Surge off to a hot start in the bottom of the third inning. He hit a clutch two-out two-run home run over the right field wall.

The Wind Surge doubled their score in the bottom of the fifth. Jake Rucker hit his ninth home run of the season on a ball that landed on the left field berm for a solo home run. Fajardo then hit in his third RBI of the day on a line drive to center field for a triple.

In the bottom of the sixth Patrick Winkel hit his tenth home run of the season. The solo shot flew 384 feet on a fly ball past the right field wall.

Fajardo continued his impressive night of hitting in the bottom of the seventh when he hit RBI number four on a line drive to right field for a single. Winkel also tacked on another run to the Surge lead by hitting a sacrifice fly that advanced a runner home from third.

Marco Raya made his 11th start on the mound for the Wind Surge. He pitched four scoreless innings where he only gave up one hit. He struck out four batters and walked one. Aaron Rozek earned the win, and his record improves to (3-3).

Midland starting pitcher Blake Beers pitched five innings where he gave up four runs off five hits. He struck out six batters and walked one. He was credited with the loss.

The Wichita Wind Surge improved to (36-31, 64-71) and the Midland RockHounds fell to (36-31, 68-68).

NOTES: Yoyner Fajardo stole his 50th base of the season in tonight's ball game. That sets a new franchise record for most stolen bases in a season.

BROADCAST: ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM, MiLB First Pitch App, Windsurge.com, MiLB.tv and Bally Live app.

UPCOMING: The Wind Surge continue to host their last six-game home series of the regular season. Game five will be played on Saturday, September 16th and first pitch will be at 7:05 PM. LH Jaylin Nowlin will take the mound for the Wind Surge and RH Gunnar Hoglund will be the starting pitcher for the RockHounds.

HUNT FOR THE POSTSEASON: The Surge win plus the Springfield loss in San Antonio moves the Wind Surge to one game back with two to play. If the teams tie in the final standings, the Wind Surge win the division by winning the tie-breaker.

