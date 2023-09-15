Naturals Announce 2024 Home Game Times

September 15, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are excited to announce start times for all home games at Arvest Ballpark during the 2024 season beginning with Opening Night, which will start at 7:05 p.m. as the Naturals host the Tulsa Drillers (Double-A Los Angeles Dodgers) on Friday, April 5th, 2024.

A printable PDF version of the 2024 regular season schedule is now available at www.nwanaturals.com under the PROMOTIONS & SCHEDULE dropdown that will detail all opponents and home game times.

Game Times

The Naturals will continue to use a standard start time of 7:05 p.m. for most Monday through Friday home games while weekend games will typically start at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday and 2:05 p.m. on Sunday. There are some dates when the standard start times will not apply as the Naturals will play at 6:05 p.m. on Sunday, May 26th; 4:05 p.m. on Thursday, June 6th; and at 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, September 1st.

The only other exceptions to the start times listed above will be for our two (2) Education Day Games on Tuesday, May 7th and Tuesday, May 21st as both games will begin at 11:05 a.m. at Arvest Ballpark.

The 2024 home schedule with start times is attached. All game dates and times are subject to change.

Stay tuned for the announcement of our 2024 promotional schedule while discounted season tickets, mini packs, and flex packs are on sale for the 2024 season of Naturals baseball. Those interested can visit www.nwanaturals.com or call (479) 927-4900 for information.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.