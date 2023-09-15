1st-Place Cards Continue Playoff Pursuit with 10-2 Win

Springfield, MO - The 1st-place Springfield Cardinals (37-29, 71-64) continued their march toward a potential playoff berth with a 10-2 drubbing of the San Antonio Missions (31-35, 68-67) at Wolff Stadium on Thursday night. The Cardinals lead Wichita by 2.0 games for 1st place with just three games remaining. With a magic number of two, Springfield can clinch the 2nd Half Title and corresponding playoff spot with both a Cardinals win and a Wichita loss on Friday night.

Decisions:

W - RHP Wilfredo Pereira (10-8)

L - RHP Bobby Milacki (5-5)

Notables:

Springfield powered in front in the 3rd with a solo home run from 2B Errol Robinson, an RBI triple from C Pedro Pages and a two-run blast from LF Mike Antico... Pages matched a career-high with four hits, going 4x5 with one triple, three singles and three RBIs... Antico homered for the second straight game and is up to 18 on the year... With 52 steals, Antico is just two homers away from becoming Springfield's first-ever 20 HR / 20 SB player... RHP Wilfredo Pereira dealt 6.0 innings with just two runs, followed by scoreless relief from RHP Jose Martinez (2.0 IP) and RHP Logan Gragg (1.0 IP).

On Deck:

-Friday, Sept. 15, 7:05pm - SPR RHP Connor Lunn @ SA RHP Adam Mazur

-Broadcast live on 106.7 The River and SpringfieldCardinals.com; Coyotes Sports Cafe of Springfield Pregame Show at 6:50pm

