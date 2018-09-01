Shutout City: Shuckers Blank Barons for Second Straight Night

BILOXI, MS - For the second straight night, the Biloxi Shuckers (81-57, 40-28) kept the Birmingham Barons (64-72, 32-36) off the board in a 4-0 victory on Saturday night at MGM Park. It's the Shuckers sixth straight win and ninth consecutive win at home, tying a franchise record set earlier this season. The Shuckers have also reduced their magic number to clinch the second half South Division title to one.

For a third successive outing, RHP Trey Supak (W, 6-6) posted zeros for the Shuckers on the mound. The righty only allowed a runner to advance into scoring position once, and limited the Barons to four hits over six innings of work while walking two and striking out four. Supak has now won five of his last six starts, and has allowed just one unearned run in 18 innings of work across his last three outings.

Biloxi wouldn't crack the board until the sixth inning, putting Supak in line for the win. Corey Ray started the inning with a single to left against LHP Matt Tomshaw (L, 6-8), and Keston Hiura followed with a walk. Both runners moved up 90 feet on a wild pitch, and Troy Stokes Jr. drove in the first run of the game with an RBI single to left, putting the Shuckers in front 1-0.

Ray's speed was in the middle of the Shuckers scoring in the seventh. After Luis Aviles Jr. led off with a single and stole second, Ray sent a skipping single to the left side, plating Aviles to give the Shuckers a 2-0 edge. Ray promptly stole second base, his league-leading 37th steal of the year.

Birmingham put together a late threat in the eighth inning. RHP Jeff Ames (H, 4) retired the first two batters he face, but Danny Mendick and Zack Collins each worked walks to put the tying run at first. RHP Nate Griep (S, 34) entered the game and needed just two pitches to record the final out of the frame.

Blake Allemand gave Biloxi some extra breathing room in the eighth with a two-run homer to right, his sixth of the season and second in as many nights. Allemand finished the night 3-for-4 with the home run, two RBI and a run scored. Griep closed out the game in the ninth to preserve the shutout and lock down his league-leading 34th save.

The Shuckers can clinch the second half South Division title with a win on Sunday afternoon against the Barons at 4:05 PM CT. Biloxi will send RHP Marcos Diplan (2-5, 4.85) to the hill against Barons LHP Bernardo Flores (2-5, 2.99). On Fan Appreciation Day, the Shuckers will have giveaways for fans throughout the game, postgame autographs by the team and $5 draft beers. It's also Military Salute Sunday, with discounted tickets available to active and retired military personnel with a valid ID.

