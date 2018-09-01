Barons Shut Out Again In Biloxi, 4-0

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Barons (64-72) were shut out for the second straight night, this time 4-0 against the Biloxi Shuckers (81-57) on Saturday night at MGM Park. With the win, the Shuckers clinch a series win in the final series of the regular season.

Turning Point: Locked in a scoreless game in the sixth inning, it was the Shuckers who got on the board first. A single and a walk, followed by a wild pitch, put runners on second and third with nobody out. Troy Stokes Jr. then delivered what proved to be the game winning hit, a single to left to put Biloxi up 1-0 off Birmingham starter Matt Tomshaw (L, 6-8). But that would be all the lefty gave up.

By The Numbers: Making his final start of the season, Tomshaw was sharp early, inducing double plays in each of the first two innings as the game remained scoreless. In a quality start, Tomshaw gave up one run on six hits with four walks and four strikeouts to keep the Barons close. But Matt Foster gave up a run in the seventh and Jose Ruiz gave up a two-run homer in the eighth to Blake Allemand, putting the game out of reach in Biloxi's favor at 4-0.

Moments That Mattered: Looking to get even in the seventh, the Barons got a leadoff double from Mitch Roman, his third with Birmingham. However, they could only advance him to third as Trey Michalczewski struck out, Matt Rose grounded out, and then Keon Barnum struck out to strand the tying run on base. The Barons wouldn't threaten for the rest of the night.

Facts And Figures: Roman led the way offensively with two of Birmingham's six hits. Zack Collins drew two walks to reach a career-high 100 on the season. With the walks, he becomes the first Southern Leaguer to reach 100 walks in a season since Jeremy Hermida accomplished the feat in 2005 for Carolina.

Up Next: Birmingham and Biloxi meet in game four of the series on 4:05 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. Bernardo Flores (6-7, 5.27) is set to start for the Barons against the Biloxi's Marcos Diplan (2-5, 4.85). Curt Bloom will have the call on 960 WERC News Radio and the iHeart Radio app.

