Saturday's BayBears Game Postponed Due to Rain

September 1, 2018 - Southern League (SL) - Mobile BayBears News Release





MOBILE, Ala. - Saturday's game between the Mobile BayBears, the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, and the Montgomery Biscuits has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Sunday, beginning at 3:30 p.m. CDT.

For Sunday's doubleheader, gates will open at 3:00 p.m. to all fans. The second game of the doubleheader will begin approximately 30 minutes after the completion of game one.

Live coverage of Sunday's doubleheader can be seen on MiLB.tv (subscription required, promo code: BAYBEARS) and heard on the BayBears Broadcast Network, the TuneIn Radio App, and the MiLB First Pitch App, with the Countdown to First Pitch starting at 3:15 p.m.

The BayBears host regular-season home games through Labor Day, September 3. Single-game tickets and ticket packages are currently on sale. Group and hospitality offerings for the 2018 season can be reserved by calling (251) 479-BEAR (2327).

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from September 1, 2018

Saturday's BayBears Game Postponed Due to Rain - Mobile BayBears

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.