Shuckers Win Series Opener, 5-3, Behind Record-Tying Night from Rodriguez

May 1, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers' Carlos Rodriguez at bat

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Lin Marijnissen) Biloxi Shuckers' Carlos Rodriguez at bat(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Lin Marijnissen)

KODAK, TN - Behind a five-hit night from Carlos Rodriguez and two extra-base hits from Ernesto Martinez Jr., the Biloxi Shuckers (12-10) took the opening game of a six-game set against the Tennessee Smokies (11-10) at Smokies Stadium on Wednesday night. Rodriguez's five-hit night tied the franchise record and set a new career-high. Rodriguez also became the first Shuckers player to record five hits in a game since Corey Spanberger on July 21, 2021, against the Mississippi Braves.

The Smokies started the scoring in the second with an RBI triple from Josh Rivera, scoring Christian Franklin from third and giving the Smokies a 1-0 lead. The Shuckers struck back in the second with a two-out, two-RBI single from Carlos Rodriguez, giving Biloxi a 2-1 lead. They extended the lead to 4-1 in the fourth with an RBI double from Ernesto Martinez Jr. and a sacrifice fly from Darrien Miller. Martinez Jr. pushed the lead to 5-1 in the sixth with his third home run of the year, a 430-foot blast into the trees in right.

In the bottom of the sixth, Moises Ballesteros doubled home a run and Christian Franklin singled him home, making it 5-3.

After the single, Shuckers reliever Shane Smith retired the next six batters, including five straight strikeouts. He finished his night with six strikeouts over three innings, tying his career-high for innings. Sam Carlson struck out two in a scoreless eighth and Justin Yeager locked down his sixth save of the year with a perfect ninth inning that included two strikeouts.

Smith (3-0) earned the win for Biloxi while Smokies starter Brandon Birdsell (2-2) took the loss. Shuckers' starter Bradley Blalock lowered his season ERA to 1.50 with one run allowed over four innings.

The Shuckers will continue the series on Thursday with a doubleheader beginning at 4:30 p.m. at Smokies Stadium. TJ Shook (1-2, 2.89) will start in game one for Biloxi while Nate Peterson (1-1, 3.66) will start in game two. Kyle Hendricks will start the first game for the Smokies on a rehab assignment and Jake Wong will make his Chicago Cubs organizational debut and season debut in game two. Fans can listen live on Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 4:10 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.