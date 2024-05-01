Barons Get 11-5 Win on Wednesday Day Game

May 1, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







Bryan Ramos hit a three-run home run to lead the Birmingham Barons to an 11-6 win over the Rocket City Trash Pandas at Regions Field on Wednesday afternoon. Starting pitcher Jairo Iriarte (1-0) pitched 7.0 innings, giving up eight hits, three runs, and one walk with seven strikeouts. Iriarte picked up his first win of the season.

The Barons scored first when Jason Matthews singled to right field, scoring Ramos and Michael Turner. With the two runs, the Barons took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Barons had three singles in a row. Brooks Baldwin, Edgar Quero's single setting up the Wilfred Veras RBI single, and the Barons led 3-0. With a walk to Turner, Tim Elko cleared the basis with a double down the left-field line, scoring all three Barons. With the three runs, the Barons led 6-0. In the top of the sixth inning, the Trash Pandas scored three runs on a RBI double by Eric Wagaman. With the runs, Rocket City cut the lead to 6-3.

In the bottom of the seventh, Wilfred Veras singled to left field, and Ramos hit a double down the right field line, scoring Veras. Michael Turner doubled down the left field line, scoring Ramos, and the Barons led 8-3. In the top of the eighth inning, Rocket City scored two runs off a wild pitch to cut the lead to 8-5. A single by Gustavo Campero singled home another Trash Pandas run to cut the lead to 8-6 Barons.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Ramos hit a three-run home run to give the Barons an 11-6 lead. Tatum and Veras scored on the home run.

Baldwin and Veras had three hits, Elko had two hits and three RBIs. Ramos had two hits and four RBIs. Recent call-up Eric Adler pitched one inning, giving up three hits, two runs, and a walk. Adisyn Coffey pitched the ninth, giving up only three hits and no runs in the win.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.