Huge Eighth Inning Helps Chattanooga Top Montgomery 11-6

May 1, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Carson Williams of the Montgomery Biscuits

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits (12-11) allowed a 10-run eighth inning in an 11-6 loss to the Chattanooga Lookouts (6-16) on Wednesday afternoon at Riverwalk Stadium.

The special 11:00 a.m. start marked the second Grand Slam School Day at Riverwalk Stadium. Over 5,000 elementary and middle school children attended the contest.

The game started well for the Biscuits. Carson Williams smacked a solo shot to right field in the first inning to give the Biscuits a 1-0 lead. The homer was his fourth of the season.

Ian Seymour posted Montgomery's longest start of the season. He pushed to 5 â  innings and allowed a run on three hits and two walks with six strikeouts. Montgomery put up three runs in the bottom of the sixth to put him in line for the win.

An error brought in the Biscuits first run in the sixth. Then Bob Seymour doubled to center field to bring in a run, and Heriberto Hernandez hit a sacrifice fly to left field to make it 4-1.

In the eighth, the Lookouts brought 14 hitters up and scored 10 runs to take an 11-4 lead.

Nick Schnell hammered a two-run homer to right field in the ninth to cut the deficit to five runs. Schnell has three home runs and 13 RBI on the season.

The third game of the series is Thursday night at Riverwalk Stadium. Ben Peoples will make the start for Montgomery while Chase Petty will start for Chattanooga. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

