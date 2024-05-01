Barons Even Series with 11-6 Win over Rocket City

May 1, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA - The Rocket City Trash Pandas dropped the second game of their series against the Birmingham Barons with an 11-6 loss.

Infielder Jason Matthews gave the Barons their first lead of the series with a two-run single off Trash Pandas starting pitcher Jack Kochanowicz (L, 0-3).

Birmingham added one more in the third with a single from outfielder Wilfred Veras. The big blow against Kochanowicz came later in the inning as with the bases loaded, infielder Tim Elko hit a bases-clearing double to extend the Barons lead to six.

The Trash Pandas finally got Barons starting pitcher Jairo Iriarte (W, 1-0) to crack as outfielder Eric Wagaman drove in three on a bases-clearing double of his own to cut the deficit in half.

Infielder Bryan Ramos doubled to get a run back for the Barons in the seventh. Later in the inning, designated hitter Michael Turner followed it up with a double of his own to drive in Ramos.

Rocket City got those runs back in the next half inning as two runs scored on a wild pitch that Barons catcher Edgar Quero couldn't locate. Outfielder Gustavo Campero cut the Barons lead to 8-6 with a single, Wagaman advanced home on a fielding error.

Ramos ended the Trash Pandas comeback hopes with a three-run homer in the eighth to put the game out of reach.

The Trash Pandas will look to regain the series lead on Thursday. First pitch against the Barons slated for 7:00 p.m. Josh Caray will have the call on WZZN 97.7-HD2.

Probable Starters: Alan Rangel (RCT) vs. Jake Eder (TEN)

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.