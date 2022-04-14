Shuckers Walk off to 5-0 Start

BILOXI, MS - Tristen Lutz drew a bases-loaded walk to force in the winning run as the Biloxi Shuckers (5-0) walked off the Mississippi Braves (1-4) 3-2 on Wednesday night at MGM Park. It's the first walk-off win of the season for the Shuckers and their 5-0 start is their best in franchise history.

Tied at 2-2 going to the ninth inning, RHP Arnaldo Hernandez (W, 2-0) dispatched the M-Braves in order in the top of the inning, striking out one. In the home half of the ninth, Jakson Reetz drew a five-pitch walk from RHP Indigo Diaz (L, 0-2) to put the winning run on base. Garrett Mitchell entered as a pinch runner for Reetz and Holt followed with a 12 pitch at-bat that ended in a walk, moving Mitchell into scoring position. Felix Valerio flied out for the first out of the frame and Joey Wiemer grounded out to third, advancing both runners 90 feet. The M-Braves intentionally walked Thomas Dillard before Lutz watched five pitches from Diaz and earned a free pass to win the game for Biloxi.

Mississippi took an early lead in the second. Logan Brown singled with two outs and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Jacob Pearson then singled up the middle against RHP Carlos Luna, driving in Brown to give Mississippi a 1-0 advantage. After an outfield assist cut down another run at home, Luna finished his night by retiring the final ten hitter he faced. Across 5.1 innings, the righty surrendered just one run on four hits while walking one and striking out four.

After missing out on a bases-loaded chance in the fourth, the Shuckers were able to crack the scoreboard in the seventh. Lutz singled to start the inning and was replaced at first by Freddy Zamora, who reached on a fielder's choice. Zamora stole second and Cam Devanney followed with an RBI single, knotting the contest at 1-1.

The M-Braves countered in the top of the eighth with a run of their own on an RBI single from Luke Waddell. However, Biloxi used a pair of two-baggers to draw level again in the home half of the frame. Valerio led off the inning with a double and two hitters later Dillard sliced a double off the left-field wall, scoring Valerio to tie the game yet again at 2-2. Back-to-back walks with two outs loaded the bases but the Shuckers left them full when Diaz induced a flyout to end the frame.

