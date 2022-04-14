Biloxi Slugs Three Home Runs, Pitching Stifles M-Braves in 8-1 Victory

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (6-0) cranked out ten hits including three homers to top the Mississippi Braves (1-5) 8-1 on Thursday night at MGM Park. With the win the Shuckers remain the only unbeaten team at the Double-A level.

Biloxi used the longball to take the lead in the bottom of the first inning. Felix Valerio singled up the middle with one out and in the ensuing at bat, Joey Wiemer launched a towering home run to left field, his first of the season, giving Biloxi a 2-0 lead.

The Shuckers would add a single tally in both the second and third inning. Brent Diaz doubled off M-Braves starter RHP A.J. Puckett (L, 0-1) to drive in Cam Devanney in the third, and Thomas Dillard roped a double down the right-field line to plate Valerio in the fourth, expanding the Shuckers lead to 4-0.

On the mound, LHP Andy Otero (W, 1-0) faced the minimum through the first three innings, allowing just a single that was cancelled out on a caught stealing. The southpaw retired 11 of the first 13 hitters he faced and struck out four through the first four frames. He allowed the lone run of the game in the top of the fifth on two doubles but prevented any further damage.

Mississippi put together their best threat in the sixth. Otero gave up a single and hit a batter, bringing the tying run to the plate as he exited the game. RHP Robbie Hitt (H,1) induced an infield fly from Jesse Franklin before Henrik Clementina lined out to left for the second out. Hitt ended the frame when Lugbauer flied out to center, preserving the Shuckers' lead.

In the home half of the sixth, the Shuckers separated thanks to the bottom of the lineup. Gabe Holt singled with two outs and Devanney doubled off the left-field wall, sending home Holt to push Biloxi's lead to 5-1. Diaz then stepped to the plate and sliced an opposite-field homer over the right-field wall, his first of the season, to make it 7-1. Valerio capped the scoring for the Shuckers in the top of the eighth with a solo home run, his team-leading third of the year, putting Biloxi up 8-1.

Looking for their seventh consecutive win to begin the 2022 campaign, the Shuckers continue their series against the M-Braves on Friday night at MGM Park. Biloxi's RHP Tyler Herb (1-0, 0.00) will toe the slab opposite M-Braves RHP Darius Vines (0-0, 1.80) for a 6:35 pm first pitch. The game can be seen on MiLB.TV and heard locally on WGCM AM 1240/FM 100.9 or online here. Individual tickets, Shuck Nation Memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available for the 2022 season by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com.

