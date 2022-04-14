Biscuits Cruise over Smokies, 5-3

MONTGOMERY, Ala.. - Defense was the name of the game, as the Biscuits (4-2) defeated the Smokies (3-2) 5-2 Thursday night at Riverwalk Stadium. The Biscuits caught fire early with pitching woes by Smokies starter Cam Sanders (0-1). Montgomery drew first blood with a bases-loaded walk in the first inning to make it 1-0.

With the bases still loaded and two outs, Biscuits outfielder Jordan Qsar ripped one off the right field wall for a three-run triple to make it 4-0.

Biscuits starter Taj Bradley (1-0) had the hot hand on the mound, striking out eight batters over five innings. Bradley's eight strikeouts were the most of any Biscuit pitcher so far in 2022. Bradley allowed just one run, and was perfect through the first three.

Sean Hunley made his Double-A debut tallying three strikeouts and allowing two hits in his two innings pitched in relief of Bradley. Smokies catcher Harrison Wenson cracked the goose egg after an RBI-double to right field in the sixth to make it 4-1.

Grant Witherspoon extended his hitting streak to four after an RBI-single to center to drive crowd favorite Austin Shenton home and add to the Biscuit lead, 5-1.

Jose Lopez allowed a solo home run in the ninth to Nelson Velazquez, but got Nelson Maldonado to ground out to short to end the game.

The Biscuits will look to make it three in a row when RHP Jayden Murray (0-0, 3.00) takes on RHP Ryan Jensen (0-0, 0.00) for Ladies Night on Friday, April 15 at 6:35 PM.

The rest of the series will include The Nine Night & MAX Fireworks on Saturday, April 16; and Easter Egg Hunt with Bark in the Park on Sunday, April 17.

