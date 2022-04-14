Rivas Leads Lookouts to 5-2 Win

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Chattanooga Lookouts claimed game three of their series with the Birmingham Barons, 5-2, on Thursday night from AT&T Field.

The Barons got on the board first plating two in the second on an RBI single from Cornelius Randolph and a wild pitch but it was all Lookouts from there.

Leonardo Rivas hit a solo shot in the fourth to cut the lead in half and Eric Yang had a two-run double to take the 3-2 lead.

Chattanooga (3-3) tacked on two more in the sixth thanks to a wild pitch Rivas picked up his second RBI of the night with an RBI double to plate Yang and take a three advantage into the seventh.

Ricky Salinas and Jared Solomon took care of the guests allowing only three base runners over the next three innings to seal the, 5-2, win.

Rivas had a 2-for-4 night at the plate with a double and home run with a pair of RBIs to pace the Lookout offense.

Eduardo Salazar got the start on the bump going four innings allowing three hits, two runs, four walks, and struck out four batters. Salinas picked up the win going the next three innings allowing just a pair of hits and walks while fanning four players and Solomon earned his first save of the season going the eighth and ninth walking just one batter and recording one strikeout.

Felix Paulino was tagged with the loss for Birmingham (1-5) going three innings giving up three hits, three runs, three walks, and two strikeouts.

Randolph went 1-for-3 with a walk to lead the Barons and Yoelqui Cespedes went 1-for-4 with a double for their only extra-base hit.

The Lookouts look to extend their series lead tomorrow, on Fireworks Friday, at AT&T Field beginning at 7:15 p.m.

