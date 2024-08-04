Shuckers, Trash Pandas Suspended on Sunday

August 4, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Rocket City Trash Pandas were suspended in the top of the first inning with runners on second and third and one out on Sunday night at Keesler Federal Park due to rain. The game will be resumed as part of the Shuckers' final road trip of the season between September 3-8 at Toyota Field in Madison, Alabama. The Shuckers will serve as the home team in the resumed game before serving as the road team in game two of the doubleheader, which will be scheduled for seven innings.

Tickets from tonight's game can be exchanged for any remaining regular-season game, for a ticket of equal or lesser value at the Shuckers Box Office. As stated on tickets, no refunds will be given.

After an off-day on Monday, the Shuckers will begin a six-game series against the Montgomery Biscuits at Riverwalk Stadium on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

