Lookouts Swept in Doubleheader

August 4, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

The Chattanooga Lookouts dropped both games of today's doubleheader, including the continuation of Friday's contest 6-4.

The first game of today's doubleheader picked off where Friday's game left off, with two outs in the fifth inning and Pensacola leading 6-4. Sam Benschoter started the game for the Lookouts and went 3.1 scoreless innings to keep the team within two runs. Pensacola held the Lookouts to only two hits the rest of the way to seal the victory.

In game two the Lookouts fell behind in the second but tied it up in the third on a Francisco Urbaez RBI single. Pensacola retook the lead on a two-run single by Jakob Marsee.

Now trailing Nick Northcut smoked a two-run homer to tie the game at three runs a piece. The game remained knotted up until extra innings when Jacob Serna drove home Cody Morrissette.

Northcut's home run brings his total to a league-leading 23 on the season. The infielder is now tied for sixth in all of Minor League Baseball in home runs.

On Tuesday the team heads to Tennessee before returning home to play the Rocket City Trash Pandas on August 13.

