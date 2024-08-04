Tennessee Rallies for 7-3 Win over M-Braves to Close Series

August 4, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves and Tennessee Smokies in action

PEARL, MS - The Tennessee Smokies scored seven unanswered runs on Sunday and won the series finale over the Mississippi Braves 7-3 at Trustmark Park. The first-place Smokies (21-12, 61-40) took five of six in the series and averaged 7.6 runs per game. The M-Braves (16-17, 47-54) will welcome Pensacola for the second leg of the homestand starting on Tuesday.

Yolbert Sanchez, Keshawn Ogans, and Bryson Horne had singles to start the bottom of the second inning. Sebastian Rivero brought home the first run on a sacrifice fly to center. Mississippi went up 2-0 on a double steal, which allowed Ogans to score. Brandon Parker singled home Horne to make it a 3-0 game.

Ian Mejia made his 18th start of the year, second in the series, and allowed his first runs in the top of the third inning. James Triantos hit an RBI triple, and Jonathan Long smacked a two-run double to tie the game at 3-3. Mejia exited after 4.0 innings, five hits, three runs, three walks, and three strikeouts.

Tennessee went up 6-3 with another three-run inning in the top of the sixth-all runs were scored with two outs-starting with a solo home run by Felx Stevens to break the tie and make it 4-3. Christian Franklin later added an RBI double, and Matt Shaw logged his 14th hit of the series to push the Smokies' advantage to 6-3. Luis Verdugo ended their scoring with an RBI double in the seventh.

At the back end of the game, Austin Smith tossed a scoreless eighth inning, and Landon Harper walked one and struck out one in a scoreless top of the ninth. Harper hasn't allowed a run over his last 25.1 innings, dating back to June 2, the second-longest active streak in the league. The Pearl River CC and Southern Miss product walked his first batter since his first M-Braves outing on May 26 at Chattanooga. Over the streak spanned 13 games, Harper has 22 strikeouts to just one walk.

Sanchez paced Mississippi's offense with two hits, finishing 2-for-4. Ogans was 1-for-4 and has reached safely in 28 of his last 30 games. The M-Braves are up to a Double-A-best 189 steals after Conley and Ogans notched a stolen base and Horne tallied a pair.

The M-Braves are off on Monday and will continue the homestand on Tuesday with game one of a six-game series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Trustmark Park. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm with coverage on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

Tuesday's Promotions:

Dog Days: Bring your dog to the game! Well-behaved, socialized dogs are welcome to enjoy giveaways, dog-related vendors, and more throughout the game. Also, we will offer $2 hot dogs on Tuesdays.

Fans can purchase tickets by visiting mississippibraves.com or call the box office to book your group at 888-BRAVES4.

