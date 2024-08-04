Tonights Game Suspended Due To Rain
August 4, 2024 - Southern League (SL)
Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release
BILOXI, MS - Tonight's game between the Rocket City Trash Pandas and the Biloxi Shuckers has been suspended due to rain.
The game will be resumed in the top of the first inning on a later date at Toyota Field.
Rocket City will return home to begin a six-game series against the Birmingham Barons on Tuesday, August 6.
First pitch is set for 6:35 CT. Josh Caray will have the call on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7-2 FM HD-2, WAAY 31.6 The Grio and streaming on MiLB.TV, the MLB App, and Bally Live!
