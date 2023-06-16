Shuckers Swept in Doubleheader by Biscuits

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Biloxi Shuckers (31-30) were swept by the Montgomery Biscuits (30-31) in a doubleheader on Friday night at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery. The Biscuits won game one 11-4, and won a rain-shortened game two, 7-0. The nightcap was called after four and a half innings due to rain. With the Biscuits' sweep, the two teams split the first four games of the series heading into the weekend.

The Shuckers jumped out to an early lead in game one thanks to Tyler Black. He reached on a double off the top of the wall in left, then stole third and came home when the throw to third sailed into left. Black's stolen base was his Double-A leading 36th of the year, and his double extended his franchise record on-base streak to 35 games. However, the Biscuits' offense quickly took the lead in the bottom half of the inning with a three-run home run from Mason Auer, snapping an 0-9 slump in the series, to make it 3-1.

In the third, Biloxi jumped back ahead after a wild pitch scored Jackson Chourio and a single from Jeferson Quero plated two, and gave the Shuckers a 4-3 lead. In the bottom of the inning, Montgomery tied the game with an RBI single from Logan Driscoll. Then, Diego Infante smashed a home run to right that gave the Biscuits a 6-4 lead.

Montgomery then tallied two more with Auer's second home run of the game in the fourth that made it 8-4. In the fifth, Ronny Simon's sacrifice fly to center brought home another, and Infante brought in two with a two-RBI single in the sixth that made it 11-4.

Victor Muñoz (5-3) earned the win for Montgomery while Justin Jarvis (6-3) took the loss for Biloxi.

In game two, the Biscuits jumped out to an early 5-0 lead in the first inning. After Ronny Simon led off the inning with a triple, Austin Shenton drove him in two batters later, giving Montgomery a 1-0 lead. After another walk loaded the bases, Evan Edwards smashed a grand slam to right to put Montgomery up by five.

In the second, they tallied another when Logan Driscoll drove in Auer with a single to center. They then scored their final run of the night in the third when Tristen Peters drove home Gionti Turner with a single to center, making it 7-0. The game was then called after four and a half innings due to rain at Riverwalk Stadium.

On the mound, Mason Montgomery (1-2) struck out eight over 4.2 innings for the Biscuits to earn the win. Russell Smith (0-2) took the loss for Biloxi.

The two will meet on Saturday for the fifth game of the series with Tobias Myers (3-2, 5.70 ERA) set to start for Biloxi against Anthony Molina (2-4, 5.04 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at Riverwalk Stadium.

Individual tickets, group outings, Shuck Nation memberships and Flex Plans for the 2023 Biloxi Shuckers season are available now by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com. The Shuckers return to MGM Park for a 12-game homestand starting on Tuesday, June 20 against the Chattanooga Lookouts.

