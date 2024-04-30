Shuckers-Smokies Postponed on Tuesday
April 30, 2024 - Southern League (SL)
Biloxi Shuckers News Release
KODAK, TN - The Biloxi Shuckers and Tennessee Smokies were postponed on Tuesday night at Smokies Stadium due to unplayable field conditions. The game will be made up at a time and date announced at a later date.
The Shuckers will continue their series against the Smokies on Wednesday, May 1 at 6:00 p.m. CT. Fans can listen live on Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 5:40 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.
Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com , the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.
