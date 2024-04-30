Biscuits Complete Comeback With 10th Inning Walk-Off Win Over Lookouts

April 30, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits celebrate win

(Montgomery Biscuits) Montgomery Biscuits celebrate win(Montgomery Biscuits)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits (12-10) came back from a two-run deficit and won 3-2 in 10 innings on a walk-off walk against the Chattanooga Lookouts (5-16) on Tuesday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Brendan McKay threw a season-high 74 pitches and completed five innings for the first time since 2019 in his fifth start of the season. McKay allowed two runs on four hits with no walks and six strikeouts. The 28-year-old has allowed two earned runs in 18 innings this season.

Down 2-0 in the sixth, Dominic Keegan ripped a single up the middle to score Carson Williams and make it 2-1. Keegan went 1-for-4 with a walk and an RBI.

Down by a run with two outs in the eighth, Heriberto Hernandez doubled down the third-base line to put the tying run on. Tanner Murray brought him in with a single into right field. Murray went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

Hernandez increased his league-leading on-base streak to 19 games. He has five homers and seven doubles on the season.

Kyle Whitten picked up his first Double-A win with a scoreless ninth and 10th inning. In the 10th, Matthew Dyer threw out a runner at the plate from right field to retire the side on a double play and give the Biscuits a chance to win it in the 10th.

Hernandez walked with the bases loaded to score Dru Baker and win the game by a score of 3-2. Montgomery never led until that moment. The Biscuits have two walk-off wins in the last four games.

The second game of the series is Wednesday morning at Riverwalk Stadium. Ian Seymour will make the start for Montgomery while Julian Aguiar will start for Chattanooga. The first pitch is at 11:00am CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.