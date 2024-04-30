Game Info: Tuesday, April 30 vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos: 6:05 PM CT: Trustmark Park

April 30, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves News Release







Tuesday, April 30, 2024 - 6:05 PM CT - Trustmark Park - Pearl, MS

M-BRAVES (7-14, 4th, SL South, -4.0) vs. Pensacola (11-10, T-1st, SL South, --)

Starting Pitchers: LHP Luis De Avila (0-3, 5.82) vs. LHP Jonathan Bermudez (1-1, 1.69)

Watch Live: Bally Live / MiLB.TV / MLB At Bat

Listen Live: 102.1 The Box

Today's Roster Move

RHP Rolddy Muñoz transferred to Mississippi from High-A Rome.

TODAY'S GAME: The M-Braves and Blue Wahoos open a six-game series tonight at Trustmark Park. This is the fourth of 30 meetings between the clubs this season. They will meet again from June 4 to 9 for a six-game series at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

GOING FISHING: Mississippi went 13-17 against Pensacola last season, 8-10 at Blue Wahoos Stadium, and 5-7 at Trustmark Park ... The M-Braves have won the season series two of the last three seasons, going 44-40 from 2021-2023 ... The M-Braves are 122-124 all-time against the Wahoos franchise.

HOME SWEET HOME: The M-Braves are coming off what will be their longest road trip of the season, six games in Birmingham, and six games in Montgomery. The M-Braves went 4-8 on the road trip, going 1-5 in Birmingham and 3-3 in Montgomery.

ABOUT SUNDAY: The M-Braves closed out the six-game series in Montgomery with a 3-2 win over the Biscuits at Riverwalk Stadium ... Keshawn Ogans was 3-for-4 with a double, run and stolen base, and Cody Milligan finished 2-for-4 with a double, triple, and game-winning RBI in the seventh inning. The win on Sunday earned Mississippi (7-14) a split of the six-game series at Riverwalk Stadium. The M-Braves scored 32 runs over the six games and had double-digit hits again on Sunday with ten.

M-BRAVES REACH 1,200 WINS: Thursday night's 13-3 win over Montgomery was Mississippi's 1,200th in franchise history. It took the M-Braves until the sixth game of the inaugural season in 2005 to win the first game in club history, which was a 7-4 win over the West Tenn Diamond Jaxx in game two of a doubleheader at Pringles Park on April 12, 2005. Jeff Francoeur was 0-for-3, with a walk and RBI, in the game, using a five-run sixth fueled by RBIs by Scott Thorman, Francoeur, and Derrick Gibson. Brian O'Connor got the win for Mississippi.

SCORING SPREE: Over the six games of the series in Montgomery, the M-Braves scored 32 runs, the most in the Southern League last week, with three home runs and 13 extra-base hits. The club scored a season-high 13 runs in the 13-3 win in Montgomery on April 25. In the first 15 games, Mississippi had scored just 31 runs, the fewest in Double-A with three home runs.

THE JUCO BANDIT: Over his last three games, Cowley Community College product Cody Milligan is 7-for-15 with a double, triple, two RBI, and a 1.134 OPS. Milligan was 4-for-5 on Friday night in Montgomery.

NEED FOR SPEED: The M-Braves are tied with Rocket City for the Double-A lead in stolen bases with 47 stolen bases (47/52) through 21 games. Geraldo Quintero and Cody Milligan are tied for the team lead and T-4th in the Southern League with 10. Justin Dean is T-7th with nine stolen bases. Mississippi had 157 (1.1 per game) stolen bases last season and is on pace for 309 (2.2 per game) in 2024. The most by an M-Braves team was 159 in 2007.

THE DEAN OF THE CLASS: OF Justin Dean has appeared in 249 games for the M-Braves since 2021 ... He currently ranks among the league leaders in batting average (T-5th, .308), OBP (8th, .403), OPS (10th, .865), and stolen bases (T-7th, 9).

"NACHO" AVERAGE SHORT STOP: Atlanta's top-ranked position player prospect, Nacho Alvarez Jr., is on an 11-game on-base streak, batting .310 with 13 hits, five RBI, five walks, and a .383 OBP. The 21-year-old ranks among the circuit leaders in walks (T-2nd, 12), hits (T-10th, 19), batting average (8th, .292), and OBP (6th, .403).

DRAKE IS "TOO GOOD": Atlanta's top-catching prospect, Drake Baldwin, has reached base safely in 12 straight games from April 11 to 27. Baldwin hit his first home run in game two of last Sunday's doubleheader in Birmingham. Over the 12 games, Baldwin is slashing .279/.380/.419, with 12 hits, three doubles, a home run, four RBI, seven walks, and two runs.

GIVE ME FIVE: The M-Braves are 6-5 when their starters go 5+ innings and 1-9 when starters go less than 5.0 innings. In the 11 games with 5+ innings, they have combined for a 2.18 ERA (15 ER/62.0 IP). In the 10 games of less than 5, the starter's ERA is 7.69 (30 ER/35.1 IP).

MR. MEJIA: After struggling in his first start, Ian Mejia has allowed just one run over his previous two quality starts, including 12 innings, one run allowed, four walks, and 13 strikeouts. Mejia set a new career high with nine strikeouts in his start on April 17 at Birmingham. Mejia ranks among the league leaders in strikeouts (5th, 27), innings pitched, and (T-3rd, 23.0).

TOP PROSPECTS: According to MLB Pipeline, the M-Braves have five of Atlanta's Top 30 prospects. RHP Hurston Waldrep (No. 2), SS Nacho Alvarez Jr. (No. 6), C Drake Baldwin (No. 11), LHP Luis De Avila (No. 20), and INF/OF Geraldo Quintero (No. 28) are included. In Baseball America's Top 30, OF Cody Milligan (No. 27), RHP Ian Mejia (No. 28), and INF Keshawn Ogans (No. 30) are included.

COACHING STAFF WITH A NEW FLO: After spending one season as manager of the Braves High-A affiliate Rome Braves (Emperors), Angel Flores will take the reins for the first time at the Double-A level, succeeding Kanekoa Texeira. Texeira was promoted to manager of the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers after Matt Tuiasosopo was named to the Braves' Major League coaching staff for 2024. Flores returns to Mississippi, where he served as bench coach in 2022. Flores took over as interim manager from April 26 to May 15, 2022, while Bruce Crabbe took a leave of absence from the club. During the 18-game stretch, the M-Braves went 10-8. During his first season as a full-time manager last year, Flores led the R-Braves to a 34-32 record in the second half and an overall 64-68 mark. Rome closed the year with a 21-15 record in August and September. Overall, he holds a 74-76 record as a manager.

MISSISSIPPI MADE: M-Braves outfielder Brandon Parker, a native of Saucier, MS, on the Gulf Coast and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College product, became the first player to prep in Mississippi and play for the M-Braves since Austin Riley in 2017. Riley prepped at Desoto Central in North Mississippi ... Parker was a two-time All-American at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. Parker attended West Harrison High School.

FINAL SEASON IN MISSISSIPPI: On January 9, it was announced that after 20 years, 2024 will be the M-Braves' final season in Pearl, MS. As of the start of the 2025 season, the Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves will be relocating to Columbus, GA.

Southern League Stories from April 30, 2024

