Pensacola Takes the Series Opener on Tuesday in Extras

April 30, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves returned from their two-week road trip on Tuesday night to begin a six-game series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Trustmark Park. After jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning, the Blue Wahoos rallied, eventually winning 5-3 in 10 innings.

The loss spoiled a brilliant performance on the mound by Luis De Avila. The 2023 Southern League All-Star turned in 6.1 innings of two-run ball (one earned), five hits allowed, three walks, and five strikeouts. It was the left-hander's longest outing of the season and second quality start in his last three outings.

The M-Braves (7-15) scored 32 runs over the six-game set in Montgomery and got out to a fast start on Tuesday night. Geraldo Quintero opened the second inning with a double, and the next two reached to load the bases for Justin Dean. In his 250th game with Mississippi, the veteran outfielder belted a two-run double down the left-field line to make it 2-0.

Pensacola (12-10) starter Jonathan Bermudez was stingy after that.

The 28-year-old retired 12 of the next 14 batters to end his outing after 6.0 innings and matching a career-best with 10 strikeouts.

The Blue Wahoos cut the lead in half with a run in the third inning against De Avila. Former Mississippi State All-American Tanner Allen singled to start the inning and scored on a two-out single from Joe Mack. They tied the game in the seventh inning by using a successful double steal, allowing Dalvy Rosario - who reached on an error - to score.

The Braves had an opportunity to win in the bottom of the ninth but stranded the bases loaded. The M-Braves left 10 runners on base, finishing 2-for-14 with runners in scoring position.

Pensacola opened the top of the 10th inning with Paul McIntosh at second base. Reliever Trey Riley (L, 0-3) retired the first two Wahoos but gave up a two-out walk, single, and back-to-back balks to bring in two runs. Cody Morissette added an RBI single to make it 5-2.

Nacho Alvarez Jr. began the bottom of the 10th at second base for Mississippi and scored on a one-out single from Keshawn Ogans. The Wahoos would get the final two outs, though, and win their second-straight extra-inning game.

In the loss, Alvarez extended his team-best on-base streak to 12 games, finishing 2-for-5 with a double and stolen base. Dean was on base three times, finishing 1-for-3 with the double, two RBI, and two walks.

It's a quick turnaround for the M-Braves and Blue Wahoos with an 11:05 am game scheduled for Wednesday morning at Trustmark Park. LHP Drew Parrish (2-2, 3.72 starts for Mississippi against Blue Wahoos LHP Luis Palacios (1-2, 6.32). Coverage begins at 10:50 am on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

Wednesday is an Education Day matinee game presented by Two Mississippi Museums, plus First Responders Day presented by AMR! All First Responders with valid ID will receive free field or general admission tickets at the Trustmark Park Box Office, presented by AMR! For tickets and information on the latest promotions, visit mississippibraves.com.

