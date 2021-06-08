Shuckers Return to MGM Park with Fanny Pack Giveaway, Fireworks and Birthday Celebration

June 8, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - With the calendar turning to June, the Biloxi Shuckers return to MGM Park from Tuesday, June 8 through Sunday, June 13 for a six-game series against the Mississippi Braves.

The first two days of the home stand feature Schooner's Birthday and Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union. Thursday night is another Double Play Thursday presented by Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker 108.

Friday, June 11 brings another post game fireworks show, and the first 1,000 fans on Saturday, June 12 will receive a Biloxi Shuckers fanny pack presented by the Mississippi Forestry Commission. The homestand concludes on Sunday at 1:05 pm with Family Fun Day Sunday.

Fans are encouraged to buy their tickets online and in advance, which can save them up to 20 percent when purchased prior to the day of game. The Shuckers updated ticketing policy for 2021 is available here.

Tuesday, June 8 at 6:35 pm: Schooner's Birthday

- Celebrate our beloved mascot Schooner's Birthday

Wednesday, June 9 at 6:35 pm: Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union

- Discounted tickets for active and retired military personnel with a valid ID

Thursday, June 10 at 6:35 pm: Double Play Thursday presented by Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker108

- $2 Yuengling, $2 sodas and $3 draft beer specials

- $2 hot dogs

Friday, June 11 at 6:35 pm: Postgame Fireworks

- Stick around after the game for fireworks

Saturday, June 12 at 6:35 pm: Fanny Pack Giveaway presented by the Mississippi Forestry Commission

- Shuckers' Fanny Pack Giveaway to the first 1,000 fans

- Reigning Double-A South Pitcher of the Week Ethan Small scheduled to start for Biloxi

Sunday, June 13 at 1:05 pm: Family Fun Day Sunday

- Fun Day ticket packages, with a four-ticket minimum, include a Reserved Level ticket and a voucher for a hot dog, chips and a soda or water for $15 per person

- Catch on the field after the game

Individual tickets are on sale now and promotions for June can be found here. Full Shuck Nation Memberships and Half Shell Shuck Nation Memberships, flex plans and group outings are available by calling 228-233-3465 and selecting Option 3.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from June 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.