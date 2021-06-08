Rijo, Kingham Named Farm Bureau Player & Pitcher of the Week

June 8, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves and Farm Bureau and excited to announce that infielder Wendell Rijo and pitcher Nolan Kingham are the Farm Bureau Pitcher and Player of the Week.

Rijo, 25, extended his team-best hitting streak to seven games on Sunday with a go-ahead RBI double in the fifth inning of a 4-3 win at Pensacola to earn a series split with the Wahoos. Rijo hit .333 (6-for-18) with a double, home run, three RBI, two runs, one stolen base, and .889 OPS over five games last week. The Dominican Republic native hit his first home run of 2021 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Blue Wahoos. For the season, Rijo is batting .253 with five doubles, a home run, five RBI, and .652 OPS.

Rijo was selected by the Braves, from the Yankees in the minor league portion of the December 2019 Rule 5 draft. The Braves are Rijo's fourth team, having spent time with the Red Sox, Brewers, and Yankees organizations. Originally, the now 25-year-old was signed by Boston as a non-drafted free agent in July 2012, at the age of 16.

Kingham, 24, picks up his second Player of the Week nod after becoming the first M-Braves starter to appear twice in the same series. Over two starts, the Las Vegas native posted no record, but a 2.53 ERA over a team-high 10.2 innings. Facing off against Jake Eder in both outings, the M-Braves went 1-1 in his starts, while Kingham capped his week with his team-best third quality start in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Blue Wahoos. Over 6.0 innings, the former Texas Longhorn gave up just one run on three hits with two strikeouts and a walk.

Kingham is second in the Double-A South with 33 innings pitched and T-1st in starts. Overall, Kingham is 2-1 with a 3.82 ERA (33 IP, 14 ER), seven walks, 20 strikeouts, and a 1.30 WHIP. The 24-year-old was a 12th round selection of the Atlanta Braves in 2018 out of Texas.

The M-Braves continue their 12-game road trip in Biloxi on Tuesday night at MGM Park. The Braves will return to Trustmark Park for a 12-game homestand beginning on June 15, against the Birmingham Barons and Tennessee Smokies.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from June 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.