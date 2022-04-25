Shuckers Return Home for Six-Game Series with I-10 Rival Wahoos

BILOXI, MS - After going 5-1 in their opening home stand of the 2022 season, the Biloxi Shuckers return to MGM Park for a six-game series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos from Tuesday, April 26 to Sunday, May 1.

Prospect Watch

Biloxi Shuckers: OF Joey Wiemer (#2 Brewers, #98 MLB Pipeline), OF Garrett Mitchell (#3 Brewers), SS Freddy Zamora (#10), INF Felix Valerio (#11), RHP Abner Uribe (#19), RHP Taylor Floyd (#23), RHP Victor Castaneda (#25), INF Gabe Holt (#27). Castaneda is projected to start on Thursday night. INF Luis Urías is also slated to continue his Major League rehab with the Shuckers.

Pensacola Blue Wahoos: RHP Eury Perez (#4, #40 MLB Pipeline), RHP Zach McCambley (#15), OF Jerar Encarnacion (#22), INF Troy Johnston (#25), OF Griffin Conine (#26), RHP George Soriano (#27) and RHP Bryan Hoeing (#30). Soriano is set to start Tuesday night, Perez is projected to start on Friday night, McCambley is slated to start Saturday night and Hoeing is listed as the Sunday starter.

Tuesday, April 26: T-Shirt Tuesday presented by The Peoples Bank & Brew Crew Tuesday presented by F.E.B. Distributing

- The first 250 fans receive a Shuckers' Space-themed t-shirt

- 20 oz souvenir tumbler with any beer for $12 and $6 refills at the first or third base beer garden.

Wednesday, April 27: Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union & Bark in the Park

- Discounted tickets for active and retired military personnel. Military tickets must be purchased at the MGM Park Box Office.

- Dogs are encouraged on Wednesday night! Purchase an $8 berm ticket to bring your dog out.

Thursday, April 28: Double Play Thursday presented by Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker108

- $2 Yuengling drafts

- $3 Draft beer specials

- $2 hot dogs

- $2 sodas

Friday, April 29: Fireworks Friday

- Enjoy post game fireworks!

Saturday, April 30: Dad Cap Giveaway presented by MS Forestry Commission

- The first 1,000 fans will receive a Biloxi Shuckers Dad Cap

Sunday, May 1: Family Fun Day Sunday

- Family Four Packs available starting at $72

- Pregame player autographs

- Postgame catch on the field.

