Chase Silseth Named Southern League Pitcher of the Week

The Rocket City Trash Pandas are excited to announce that starting pitcher Chase Silseth has been named Southern League Pitcher of the Week for the period ending on Sunday, April 24.

The award gives the Trash Pandas back-to-back Southern League Pitcher of the Week winners to open the 2022 season after Brett Kerry took home the award for the week ending on April 17. Silseth becomes the fifth Trash Pandas pitcher to win the award following Kerry, as well as Kyle Tyler, Cooper Criswell, and Ryan Smith from the 2021 season.

Silseth made one start last week and was sensational, allowing one run on three hits with one walk and seven strikeouts over 6.0 innings to earn his first professional victory on Friday, April 22 against Tennessee at Smokies Stadium.

For the season, Silseth has allowed three earned runs over 14.0 innings for a 1.83 ERA while his 19 strikeouts rank fourth in the Southern League. The Pitcher of the Week award is the first honor of Silseth's professional career.

Silseth began his professional career last season with the ACL Angels and pitched in one game there. He made Double-A debut for the Trash Pandas with a pair of starts on September 7 and 12 to close out the 2021 season.

The Los Angeles Angels' 11th round selection in the 2021 draft, Silseth pitched collegiately for three seasons, ending his college career at Arizona in 2021. He began in Tennessee in 2019 before transferring to Southern Nevada in 2020.

The Trash Pandas (9-6) are back home on Tuesday night to begin a 12-game homestand with the first of six games against the Birmingham Barons (7-8). First pitch at Toyota Field is scheduled for 6:05 5 p.m. Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio.

