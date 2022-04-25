Biloxi Shuckers Partners with FanSaves to Connect Their Fans to Local Sponsors

April 25, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers have partnered with FanSaves, a digital coupon platform that gives fans free access to discounts and deals from the team's sponsors.

"Our organization is excited to join FanSaves, because not only does it give our business partners more exposure, but it is just another way for the Biloxi Shuckers to support our community by incentivizing our fans to shop local." said Biloxi Shuckers Assistant General Manager, Trevor Matifes. "FanSaves also adds to the ballpark experience by providing exclusive rewards to our fans, both in and outside of MGM Park. The FanSaves app makes it easy, and the site puts all of our special offers in one place for you to access directly."

Fans, locals and visitors to the area can download the app or sign up for a free account at www.fansaves.com. They can then follow the Biloxi Shuckers' page and immediately receive free access to tons of great, local deals, including discounts on fan gear in the Shuckers Shop. Shuck Nation Members can unlock even better deals with their Exclusive Access code.

The Biloxi Shuckers join over 45 organizations across North America who are currently benefiting from the FanSaves platform which offers fans more than 700 deals and discounts from affiliated brands, giving businesses a new way to market and promote their products and services while tracking analytics.

"At FanSaves, we're so excited to be partnered with the Biloxi Shuckers so that we can help their fans and their season ticket holders connect with local businesses who sponsor the team all year long. Even on non-game days and in the off-season, people can get awesome deals just for being a fan" said FanSaves CEO, Shannon Ferguson.

As the impacts of technology continue to have a growing impact on the sponsorship industry, the Biloxi Shuckers are excited to be at the cutting edge of it while also promoting local shopping, as well as activating and engaging their fan base in a new way.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 25, 2022

Biloxi Shuckers Partners with FanSaves to Connect Their Fans to Local Sponsors - Biloxi Shuckers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.