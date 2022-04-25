Jesse Franklin V, Hayden Deal Named Farm Bureau Player & Pitcher of the Week

April 25, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves and Farm Bureau are excited to announce outfielder Jesse Franklin V and reliever Hayden Deal have been named the Farm Bureau Player and Pitcher of the Week.

Deal, 27, tossed 5.1 innings and gave up two runs in two appearances this week. Deal pitched four of five scoreless outings to start the season. The left-hander leads the Southern League in opponent batting average (.140). Deal has given up two runs in 13.1 innings over five appearances in a long relief role. He also ranks in the top ten in ERA (1.35, 3rd) and WHIP (0.980, 6th).

The Atlanta Braves signed Deal as an undrafted free agent on June 23, 2017 out of Presbyterian College.

Franklin V, 23, exploded for six hits, two home runs, a triple, eight RBI and four runs in the six-game homestand against Chattanooga.

The outfielder hit his first Double-A home run on Wednesday, going the opposite way for a two-run homer. He homered again with a towering 428-foot blast to right field to complete a 10-run comeback before an 18-11 loss to Chattanooga on Saturday.

Atlanta's 2020 third round pick (98th overall) played 101 games for High-A Rome in 2021, hitting .244 with 24 home runs, 24 doubles and 61 RBI.

The M-Braves return to action on Tuesday night against the Montgomery Biscuits for a six-game road series at Riverwalk Stadium. The first pitch on Tuesday night is at 6:35 PM CT, with coverage on 103.9 WYAB, mississippibraves.com, and MiLB.TV.

