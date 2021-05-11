Shuckers Make Host of Moves Ahead of Home Opener

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers, Double-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, announced multiple roster moves prior to their home opener against the Mississippi Braves.

Headlining the moves is the addition of RHP Bobby Wahl on a Major League rehab assignment to the Shuckers. Wahl is returning from a right oblique injury that landed him on the 60-day injured list back on April 10. The former All-American at Ole Miss was acquired by the Brewers on January 5, 2019, along with RHP Adam Hill and INF Felix Valerio in exchange for OF Keon Broxton. Wahl missed the entire 2019 season after suffering a tear in his right ACL during a Spring Training game on March 1, 2019.

A quartet of players join the Shuckers from Triple-A Nashville including RHP Noah Zavolas, OF Chad Spanberger, INF Luis Castro and INF Jamie Westbrook. Zavolas started the season on the Shuckers' roster and was promoted to Triple-A Nashville on May 6 before making an appearance with Biloxi. His scheduled start with the Sounds on Sunday was washed out, so the 2019 Carolina League Most Outstanding Pitcher will make his 2021 debut on Tuesday night as the starter for the Shuckers against the M-Braves.

Spanberger was acquired by the Brewers on November 11, 2019 from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for Chase Anderson. The former Razorback was originally selected in the sixth round of the 2017 draft by the Colorado Rockies and was traded to Toronto in July of 2018 as part of the Blue Jays acquisition of Seunghwan Oh.

Castro is also in his first year in the Brewers organization after signing as a seven-year free agent following the 2019 season. The former Rockies farmhand was named Co-MVP of the California League in 2019 after leading the league in home runs (25), RBI (98), on-base percentage (.425), slugging percentage (.584) and OPS (1.010). The 25-year-old also ranked second in the California League in batting average (.317), extra-base hits (51) and total bases (225) as he split the MVP award with Lake Elsinore's Luis Campusano.

A familiar face to the former Southern League, Jamie Westbrook spent all of 2016 with the Mobile BayBears before spending most of the 2017, 2018 and 2019 season with the Jackson Generals. In 413 games at the Double-A level, Westbrook has hit .271 with 80 doubles, 10 triples, 41 home runs and 218 RBI.

In a trio of corresponding moves, INF Gabriel Garcia and OF Jesus Lujano have been assigned to the High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers while INF Daniel Castillo has been sent to the Complex League. In four games with the Shuckers, Garcia was 3-for-13 with a double, four walks and three runs scored. Lujano saw action in four the Shuckers first six games as well, going 3-for-10 with an RBI, two walks and two runs scored.

Biloxi opens their 2021 home schedule tonight at 6:35 pm against the Mississippi Braves at MGM Park. Fans will receive a 2021 magnet schedule as they enter the gates presented by The Peoples Bank, and stick around after the game for the first postgame fireworks show of the year presented by Waste Pro. Individual tickets are on sale now and promotions for May can be found here. Full Shuck Nation Memberships and Half Shell Shuck Nation Memberships, flex plans and group outings are available by calling 228-233-3465 and selecting Option 3.

